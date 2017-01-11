Lansdale to Revisit Ordinance on Oversized Vehicle Parking

You can find them in just about every Lansdale neighborhood, oversize vehicles, illegally parked overnight on the street taking up a lot more space than a typical car or passenger truck.

Borough officials have taken notice and are considering a measure that would replace the ordinance currently on the books and better define what can not be left on the street at night. Council member tom work chairs the Borough’s Public Safety Committee.

“The reason for drafting a new ordinance or updating the ordinance is that it need to be strengthened. There really is not strong enough language in their properly what’s already in place. It’s basically going to better define what these vehicles are that can not be parked overnight.”

The ordinance under discussion would prohibit on street overnight parking for commercial vehicles weighing more than twelve thousand pounds as well as motor homes, campers, recreational vehicles and unattached trailers.