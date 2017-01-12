Legislation Likely in Wake of Teen’s Murder

One of the founders of the Montgomery Child Advocacy Project, Lansdale attorney, Marc Steinberg, was on WNPV’s AM Edition Thursday morning to discuss the sad ending of 14 year old Grace Packer’s life, allegedly at the hands of her adoptive mother, 41 year old, Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan.

Steinberg says, Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub is not only prosecuting the case, but will likely be an advocate for Grace.

“I think he’ll pick the ball up and run with this and get legislation proposed to make certain that children that are adopted are continually looked at and cared for and protected.”

Steinberg adds, there apparently wasn’t enough oversight in Northampton County where Sara Packer, who adopted Grace, was a adoption supervisor, at one point, for the county.