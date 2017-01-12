Montco. Will Search County in January For The Homeless

Montgomery County’s Your Way Home Point and Time Street Count is gearing up for another search of homeless families and individuals, but it’s the volunteers that help get the less fortunate to shelters. The latest number of volunteers stood at about 25 volunteers.

Kristen Fisher, your way home community Relations Manager, says 40 to 50 volunteers are needed by January 17th to prepare for the winter point-in-time street count on the night of January 25th from 9:30 to 1am. Fisher says, there are homeless people in Montgomery county.

“Montgomery County is a wealthy county and we don’t often see someone standing on a street corner with a cardboard sign, saying they need money, food or shelter, but they do exist in our county. We need to help them and this is an opportunity to find those people that may be sleeping on the street, have a tent in the woods, under bridges, at the transportation centers that we often do not see in the evenings when most people are not out in the community.”

Fisher say, anyone who would like to volunteer should visit yourwayhome.org or you can call her at 610-278-3827