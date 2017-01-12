Time Running Out For Towamencin Twp. Pool

Towamencin officials hear the clock ticking as the January 23rd deadline approaches for the submitting of proposals to lease and operate the community pool on Weikel Road.

The Township held a non-mandatory walk through there last week for the dozen or so agencies that were invited to bid. None of them showed up. Township Manager Rob Ford says with no money in the current year budget to open the pool, the future of the aquatic facility is on the line.

“Right now the pool is going to be closed in 2017 is what the Board said unless we can get somebody to manage the pool, because we were told the option even to go back to have the Y manage the pool, not to lease, but just to manage, that’s not available.”

The North Penn Y.M.C.A received a fee to manage the pool for the township the past five swim seasons. It is one of agencies that was invited to submit a proposal for the lease and operation of the facility this year. The other organizations include management companies that operate pools for country clubs and hotels.