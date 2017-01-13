Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl For Four Years

A Limerick Township man, 29 year old Bryan Monica, is behind bars on 500,000 bail after being charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl from the time she was 9 years old until she was 13.

The girl, according to Limerick Township Police and the Montgomery County D-A’s office, confided in a school counselor about the four year ordeal. While the girl was being interviewed by Mission Kids in Norristown with her mother, Monica allegedly showed up at their home with a gun on January 7th, where he kept Police at bay, threatening to kill himself. Monica eventually gave up and now facing a long list of charges, including felony rape, statutory sexual assault, photographing a sex act and carrying a firearm without a license.