Protecting Seniors From Scammers in Montgomery Twp.

The Montgomery Township Police Department continues its commitment to helping seniors know when they are being scammed.

It’s happening Tuesday, January 17th from 10am to 11am in the Montgomery Township Community and Recreation Center on Horsham Road. Officer Johnson says, David Shallcross from the Pa. Attorney General’s office will be the keynote speaker.

“He’s going to talk about the points of letting the answering machine answer the call or even hearing key words, learning how to know when something doesn’t sound right that’s it’s probably not legit.”

Officer Johnson, Community Policing Officer with the Montgomery Township Police Department, says, unfortunately some seniors have fallen prey to scams, like the IRS scam and a lottery scam.

