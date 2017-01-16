Church, WNPV’s Longtime Voice of Sports, Passing Away

Jim Church passed away at his home in Franconia Township on Friday at the age of 84. Church was behind the microphone for decades, calling memorable football games starting in 1970 until his retirement in 2010. Church also hosted WNPV’s, On The Bench, which aired on Saturday’s during his tenure. Church talked about his time while hosting On The Bench. The following comments are from Jim’s final show in 2010.

“I often said I could write a book over the 40 years. People that played in the National Football League and coached in the National Football League, they sat here with me. Michael Pettine Sr. called me an institution, I’m not quite sure about that, but I’ve been blessed.”

Church received numerous awards, among them, a 2008 Maxwell Club Award for service to promoting high school sports. Church is survived by wife of 62 years, Loretta, including, Gregory James Church and companion, Lisa Crawford of Hilltown, PA, Douglas Scott Church of Hilltown, PA, two granddaughters, Kaytie and Calista Church, both of Slatington, Pa. and a brother, Carl L. Church of Lansdale.

WNPV Program Director, Darryl Berger says, Jim was the perfect voice for high school sports.

“Most of the kids he covered weren’t going to play in college, let alone the pros, but he knew the important aspects of sports like learning teamwork, time management and dealing with winning and losing. He had great perspective. 40 years on the air and it’s impossible to measure his impact on WNPV and high school sports in Montgomery County.”

Two viewing sessions will be held for Jim Church on Friday at Calvary Church in Souderton. The first session is from noon to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm. A service for Church will begin at 7:30.