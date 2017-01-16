Shapiro Adds Vereb to Executive Staff in A.G.’S Office

Pennsylvania Attorney General elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in Tuesday in Harrisburg.

Shapiro, who spent the last five years as Montgomery County Commissioner chair, has reached across the aisle in adding Mike Vereb to his Executive staff. Vereb, a former Montgomery County State Rep., will serve as Director of Government Affairs in the Attorney General’s office. Vereb, who served for five terms as State Rep. in the 150th district, is also a former police officer with the West Conshohocken Police Department.