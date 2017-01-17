DEP: Check Your Home For Radon

It’s colorless, odorless and radioactive. January across the country is National Radon Action Month.

Bob Lewis, Radon Program Manager with the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection says radon has been discovered in all 67 counties throughout the Commonwealth, but some locations in the state show higher readings of radon.

“Counties surrounding Philadelphia and up north of that a little bit to Lehigh and Northampton counties and extending over to Berks and extending to Central Pennsylvania and down to York and Lancaster counties. There tends to be an arch there that tends to be our worst areas.”

Lewis adds, home tests kits are not costly and can be purchased at most home improvement stores. Lewis says, you place the test kit in the basement of your home 2 to 7 days, and then fill out some paper work and send it to the lab. Two weeks after that you will likely get the results.