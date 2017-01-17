Grace Packer Remembered at Church Service in Abington

The Abington Community has come together to mourn the loss of one of its own.

14 year old, Grace Packer was remembered Monday during a service at New Life Presbyterian Church in Glenside. Investigators say she was brutally murdered by her stepmother and her stepmother’s boyfriend last year. Church Associate Pastor Mark Davis called on those at the service to celebrate the girl she was.

“But even as we do that we are troubled. This will not sit right with us that a young girl should die in this way and we are saying together in one voice, this ought not to have happened.”

The memorial service was organized by five mothers from the Abington community who did not know the teenage girl. but none the less, wanted to make sure that she was not forgotten.