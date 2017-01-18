Bucks Co. State Rep. To Hold Hearings on Teen’s Murder

Bucks County State Rep. Kathy Watson, Chair of the Pa. House Children and Youth Committee, promises to find out how the system fell short in protecting, 14 year old Grace Packer from the brutality that ended her life in October, after being reported missing by her adoptive mother, Sara Packer.

Watson is in the process of moving forward to find answers.

“I have been gathering information and I think we are going to do some study and going to ask the committee, once formed, to do that and yes, I plan to one if not several hearings.”

Watson, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday says, the committee she chairs will be formed after January 23rd. Grace’s adoptive mother, 41 year old, Sara Packer and her boyfriend, 44 year old, Jacob Sullivan, are behind bars on murder charges.