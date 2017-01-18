Local Cardiologist Agrees With Repeal and Replace

Repeal and replace, the Affordable Care Act appears to be on its last legs as Federal Lawmakers grow mored poised to end the healthcare plan.

Sellersville cardiologist Dr. Todd Aldefer says, from his experience, the .C. has had a negative impact on the economy, and doctors.

“And its impact on healthcare costs to the 70 percent of the people in the middle who have seen their premiums double.”

He adds, the A.C.A’s mandates forced many doctors to close their practices.

“Because of computers and records and staff and reporting.”

Aldefer favors a new plan with tax benefits.

“You buy your own policy you should be allowed to deduct that from your taxes. It makes no sense that a business can, but you as an individual can’t”

Dr Aldefer, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday says, one of the positive aspects of the A.C.A is it permitted children up college age to stay on their parents policy.