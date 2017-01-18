Shapiro: We Will Apply The Law Without Fear or Favor

Josh Shapiro is the Pennsylvania Attorney General after taking the oath of office in Harrisburg Tuesday.

Shapiro says, under his direction, the office of Attorney General will not back down in carrying out justice for all Pennsylvanians.

“We will apply the law without fear or favor and infuse integrity in all that we do so that we can focus on best protecting you.”

Shapiro outlined who he is willing to take on to fulfill his duties as the state’s top law enforcement official.

“I won’t be afraid to stand up to anyone, from the President of the United States, to a multinational company to a dealer on the street corner.”

Shapiro plans to attack the opioid epidemic that he says is killing people in record numbers. He also added that doctors, drug companies and health insurance companies have to take part in fixing the problem through the way they prescribe and market drugs to the public. Shapiro also announced that the office will have a chief integrity officer and a chief diversity officer. Shapiro says he created those two staff additions in light of the behavior in the office under former A.G. Kathleen Kane. Shapiro also thanked acting Attorney General Bruce Beemer for his professionalism in directing the office in the wake of the chaos created by the previous Attorney General.