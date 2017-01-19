More Information Released in Teen’s Murder

More information is coming to light in the case of an Abington teen, allegedly murdered by her adoptive mother and her boyfriend.

42 year old Sara Packer and 44 year old Jacob Sullivan, brutally raped and murdered 14 year old Grace Packer at a home in Richland Township in October after reporting Grace missing in July, while the teen was still living in an Abington Township home with her adoptive mother, Sara. Grace’s dismembered body was discovered in Luzerne County by hunters. It’s now known that Sara Packer worked at a child welfare agency from 1999 to 2002, the Impact Project in Lehigh County and a child welfare agency in Northampton County in 2003. Packer and Sullivan are on suicide watch at Bucks County Prison. The couple faces a long list of charges including murder. The Bucks County District Attorney’s office will prosecute the case.