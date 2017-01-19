Lansdale Looking to Save on Electric Costs

Lansdale officials are hoping to save big bucks on their electric bill in the long term.

Borough Council Wednesday night gave the go ahead for finalizing the financing on a program that will put L.E.D bulbs into traffic signals as well as overhead and decorative lights. Electric Superintendent Andy Krauss says that will save about 100,000 a year.

“What happens is the actual energy savings will pay for the loan payments to do the project. So it will be a revenue neutral project with a payback for Lansdale of roughly eight years.”

The 800,000 investment in energy savings would be financed through a bank loan and Borough officials expect to pay it off with their savings in about eight years. The lower energy costs would continue though as the L.E.D bulbs have a life expectancy of at least two decades leaving the Borough about 1.2 million dollars ahead of the game at the end of the 20 year period.