Bill Reintroduced to Raise Funds For Pensions and Police

Montgomery County State Rep. Kate Harper has reintroduced a bill in the State Legislature to create a severance tax on shale gas drilling.

House Bill 113 proposes a 3.5 percent tax of the gross value of units severed at the wellhead. Harper says, revenue generated by the tax would be used toward the unfunded liability in the state’s school employee pension system, which will also help to protect against higher school property tax rates. The other half would be used to support public safety by providing additional funding to the Pennsylvania State Police.