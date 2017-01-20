Hearing Rescheduled For Couple Accused of Teen’s Murder

A preliminary hearing scheduled for today at the Justice Center in Doylestown for 41 year old, Sara Packer and her boyfriend, 44 year old, Jacob Sullivan has been changed to Friday, February 24th at 10am in courtroom 410.

Packer and Sullivan are being held without bail after being charged with the murder of Abington teen, Grace Packer, the adoptive child of Sara. Court records state that on July 8th, Sullivan brutally beat and raped the 14 year old girl at a home in Richland Township, Bucks County, as her mother Sara watched. Police say, they then gave her pills and tied her up, placing her in a hot attic. On July 9th, Sullivan, seeing that grace was still clinging to life, suffocated the her. Sara Packer reported Grace missing from their Abington home on July 11th. The teen’s dismembered body was discovered by hunters in Luzerne County on October 31st. Packer and Sullivan are on suicide watch in Bucks County prison. While the crime started in Abington, the Montgomery County D.A.’s office will not prosecute the case. Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub will prosecute Packer and Sullivan.