Inauguration Day For President Elect Donald Trump

The path to the Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States has been paved with controversy.

Muhlenberg College Political Science Professor and Director of the College’s Poll, Dr. Chris Borick says it’s been built around one personality.

“Soon to be President Donald Trump. He embraces conflicts and battles. It’s probably not surprising the battles have led to a lot of deep seeded feelings in the form of the boycotts that we’re expecting today.”

Dr. Borick was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday morning.

Republican Montgomery County Commissioner Joe gale is disappointed that Congressman Brendan Boyle is boycotting the inauguration

“He should respect the ceremony and participate as a Congressman. I don’t think any of those individual lawmakers who are boycotting the Inauguration can claim they are bipartisan because he hasn’t even taken office yet and they are boycotting his Presidency.”

Gale calls it a political stunt. Gale was a guest on Comment Please By Univest Thursday.