WNPV’S Jim Church Remembered Fondly By Maxwell Club

A funeral service will be held tonight for Longtime WNPV sportscaster Jim Church.

Among Jim’s many awards was a 2008 award for promoting high school athletics from the Maxwell Club in Philadelphia.

“As I got to know him and as our board and staff got to know him, it became pretty evident that he fit the bill for one of our Awards.

That’s Maxwell Club Director Marc Wolpert. Calvary Church in Souderton will have two viewing periods. The first is from noon to 3pm and another viewing session from 4pm to 7pm. The service begins at 7:30