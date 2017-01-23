Delaware River Bridge Closed After Sever in Bridge Beam

The Delaware River Bridge, which connects Bucks County to New Jersey, is closed.

Pa. Turnpike Commission Spokesman, Carl DeFebo says, an engineer from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority found the structural problem during a maintenance check Friday afternoon.

“It’s a fracture in one of the steel components. It was an I-beam. The bridge was immediately closed. It’s more than just a crack, it’s a complete sever.”

DeFebo says, detours are available at Paturnpike.com. The bridge opened in 1956. 42,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day. It could be two weeks or more before the bridge reopens. The Pa. Turnpike Commission and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority share the bridge.