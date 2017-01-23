Judge: People Talk About Quotas For Police, It’s Bogus

The District Justice that holds court in Lansdale recently addressed Borough Council.

Judge Edward Levine said that the number of civil and criminal complaints originating in the Borough appear to be trending downward while landlord and tenant complaints appear to be on the increase. Levine also debunked a myth about traffic tickets.

“People talk about quotas for Police, it’s bogus. You really don’t get a lot of money for traffic tickets. It’s not going to make or break a police department if they issue more tickets or not.”

Levine also has jurisdiction in Towamencin Township as well as part of Hatfield Borough and Hatfield Township.