Woman Charged: Homicide By Vehicle While The Influence

Hilltown Township Police say a 26 year old Quakertown woman is behind bars after a crash that killed 24 year old man.

Chief Chris Engelhart says Noelle Chew was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 309 bypass, just after 12am Saturday.

“She collided with a 2000 Kia Sephia driven by Damian Toalombo of Allentown. She struck him head on in the passing lane just north of the Route 113 overpass.”

Engelhart says, chew faces multiple charges

“Including homicide by vehicle while driving the influence of alcohol.”

Chew is being held on 500,000 bail in Bucks County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 27th