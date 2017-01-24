Connector Bridge Update

Workers continue to repair the connector bridge that joins lower Bucks County to New Jersey.

An I-beam was found to be severed Friday afternoon. Pa. Turnpike Commission Spokesman Carl DeFebo.

“Basically, they used steel plates and bolts to rejoin the fractured I-beam and stabilize the bridge, which is a temporary repair to prevent any further movement and any further damage.

Defebo says, a piece of the I-beam was sent to the materials lab at Lehigh University to be studied. The beam is an original piece of bridge, which was built in 1956. It could be several weeks before the bridge reopens.