Judges Select Lawrence to Fill Commissioner Vacancy

The board of the Montgomery County Commissioners is back to its body of three after the selection of Ken Lawrence, who fills the void left by Josh Shapiro, now Attorney General.

Lawrence, a Democrat, is the first African American Commissioner to serve on the board. Montgomery county Judges met Monday morning with Lawrence and moved forward with their decision in select him as the replacement for Shapiro. The 45 year old Plymouth resident is the President of Alumni Relations at Temple University, where he earned a degree in political science.