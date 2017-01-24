Montco. Homeowners Can Get Copy of Deed From County

The Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds, Jeanne Sorg, is reminding homeowners concerning a letter they may receive.

Sorg says, the letter offers to provide a copy of your deed and property profile.

“Sometimes the letter says it cost 83 dollars, another will says, 69 dollars or even 89 dollars. People don’t need to go through all of that and spend that kind of money when they can just go through the county and get their deeds through us for far less.”

Sorg says, it’s not illegal for a business to try to sell you copies of your deed, but with the high prices, Sorg considers it unethical. For more information visit Montcopa.org