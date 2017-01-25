Lansdale Teen Accused of Shooting in Hatfield Township

A Lansdale teen is wanted by Hatfield Township Police after being accused of shooting a 19 year old man in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in the Township.

The gun violence erupted last Thursday evening. Hatfield Township Police say, 16 year old J’Mel Duran-Taylor shot the 19 year old man. The victim is still being treated for the gunshot and police say it was not a random act of violence. Hatfield Township Detectives believe Duran-Taylor may have fled to Harrisburg. He faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses. Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of J’Mel Duran-Taylor is urged to call Hatfield Township Detectives at 215-855-0903