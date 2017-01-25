Could Politics Play a Part in Picture of The Year.

The Oscar nominations are out and WNPV’s movie critic says Presidential politics may play a role in which film wins picture of the year.

James Breardinelli says the political left may push a pro-tolerance message and vote for a movie about a gay black mane struggling with his identity.

“If the Oscar voters ant to make a statement, they will coalesce behind Moonlight.”

And after last year’s controversy when no African Americans were nominated in the directing or four acting categories….

“After what happened last year they are really trying to show diversity here, it’s going to be a diverse field.”

Six African Americans are nominated in the acting categories and one for best director.