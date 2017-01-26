Lawrence Sworn in As 1st African American Commissioner

Montgomery County has a new Commissioner.

Former Temple University Vice President Ken Lawrence was sworn-in Wednesday in front of a standing room only crowd at the courthouse in Norristown. He replaces former Commissioner Josh Shapiro, who has moved on to become State Attorney General. Shapiro had a rocky relationship with Commissioner Joe Gale. Lawrence had a message for gale after he took the oath.

“Commissioner Gale, as we’ve discussed over the past few days, we have a lot in common. We both live in the great Township of Plymouth. We both graduated form the great school of Temple University and we both want to do what is right for the citizens of Montgomery County.”

Lawrence was appointed by a panel of judges earlier this week after receiving the endorsement of the Montgomery County Democratic Party and Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh.

“As I thought about the characteristics of someone who would be an excellent governing partner, I looked for an individual who was a community member of long standing and has woven themselves into the fabric of Montgomery County. I looked for someone who has the reputation for consensus building. Ken Lawrence Jr. met each of these criteria and more.”

Lawrence wants to focus on infrastructure, economic development and transportation. He currently serves on the Septa Board of Directors.