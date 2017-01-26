North Wales Water Authority Reports Water Main Break

Customers experience low water pressure as a result of water main break.

A water main break at Township Line and Swedesford Roads led to a dribble of water from faucets and showers Thursday morning. North Wales Water Authority Spokesman Tom Bradbury says, it’s the time of year when pipes are vulnerable.

“Because of the weather, the pipes are expanding and contracting with the temperature of the water.”

Bradbury says, crews have responded to the area in an effort to make repairs. Customers in Upper and Lower Gwynedd Townships, along with North Wales Borough are experiencing low water pressure. The North Wales Water Authority serves seven municipalities. For more information on the water main break visit NWWATER.COM