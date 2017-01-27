Bidder Makes Offer to Open Towamencin Township Pool

Towamencin officials have received a proposal for leasing and operating the community pool on Weikel Road.

It arrived just before the deadline earlier this week and did not come from any of the dozen or so agencies that were invited to bid. Township Manager Rob Ford says a five member committee is taking a close look at the proposal.

“The good news is we did get a proposal, but we can’t release the name of it or the details yet until there is a recommendation made and hopefully the committee will be able to do that at the February meeting.”

Ford adds that since the proposal is not a closed bid, the township could try to negotiate its terms. A rejection of the proposal would most likely keep the pool closed this summer since there is no funding in the current year budget to open it.