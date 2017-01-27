Police Arrest Teen in Shooting, Suspected Shooter at Large

A Towamencin Township teen is under arrest in connection with allegedly assisting another teen in the shooting of a 19 year old man.

Police say, it happened outside an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township. Police say, the teen, 17 year old Trent Reppert helped 16 year old, J’Mel Duran-Taylor of Lansdale set up a drug deal with the 19 year old victim, who Duran Taylor is accused of shooting six times over 80 dollars worth of marijuana. Reppert is behind bars on 50,000 bail and faces charges of conspiracy, robbery and theft. Hatfield Township Detectives urge anyone who may know where the suspected shooter, J’Mel Duran-Taylor, is hiding out to call them at 215-855-0903. J’Mel Duran-Taylor faces a host of charges, including attempted murder. Police believe he may have fled to Harrisburg.