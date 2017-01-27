Woman Charged with Homicide in Heroin Fentanyl Death

The Montgomery County D-A’s office and the Hatfield Township Police Department have arrested 26 year old, Julie Parker of Lansdale with a crimnal homicide charge of drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the overdose death of 22 year old, Isabella Lowrie.

The D-A’s office says Parker sold heroin and fentynal to Lowrie on November 25th, which killed the Hatfield Township resident. Investigators discovered information through Facebook that Lowrie contacted Parker about the drugs and Parker allegedly responded that she could supply Parker with the illegal substances. Parker is being held on one million dollars bail. She faces a February 9th preliminary hearing.