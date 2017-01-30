Casey: President’s Order Could Have Dangerous Impact

The Trump Administration’s ruling to stop people from entering the country from suspected terror counties has spurred protests at airports and backlash from elected officials, among them, Pennsylvania U.S Senator Bob Casey.

Casey says, this could cause a spike in allegiance to terror groups.

“A lot of national security professionals are saying this kind of executive order may make us leas safe and may lead to a substantial up tick in recruiting by ISIS. One of the best messages for ISIS to use in their recruiting is that the United States of America doesn’t welcome Muslims.”

Casey, a guest on WNPV AM Edition says, the President’s actions have proven to be unlawful and he says, Judges have ruled against Mr. Trump’s executive order overnight.