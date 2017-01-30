N.E.A. President: DeVos Unqualified For Sec. of Education

The President of the National Education Association, Lilly Eskelsen-Garia says President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos is the wrong person the post.

Eskelsen-Garia, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday says, DeVos doesn’t even know what children need to be properly educated.

“I’ve never seen someone who didn’t seem to understand that kids have a Federal right to something like special education services. We’re looking at someone who is the most dangerously unqualified person that could have possibly been picked.”

Eskelson-garcia adds, DeVos advocates putting public funds in the hands of companies to run the education system.