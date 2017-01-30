Victims of Drug Abuse Remembered in Norristown

Montgomery County Officials gathered at the Courthouse in Norristown on Friday to remember the victims of drug abuse.

Collegeville resident Marissa Wadsworth told them about her son.

“My son T.J. died on May 28th, 2014 from a drug overdose. He was 21 years old. He died at our home, in his room, all alone, in the middle of the night.”

County Commissioner Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh reminded those at the ceremony that drug addiction is a disease and said the stigma associated with it needs to be reduced. 240 county residents died as a result of drug abuse last year.