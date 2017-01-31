Another Pa. State Official Criticizes President Trump

President Trump continues to face backlash from his executive order that prevents people from entering the U.S from suspected terror countries.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene Depasquale says the President’s executive order violates the U.S and Pa. constitutions, particularly religious freedom.

“Any attack on any religious liberty is a violation of our state constitution and I will not stand for it.”

Depasquale says he’s been communicating with the State Attorney General and the Governor’s office of Legal Counsel in developing an official response.