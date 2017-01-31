Future Supervisors in Towamencin Will Get Raise

The Towamencin Township Supervisors have approved an ordinance that raises the compensation for those that will follow them in office.

Starting with the winner of the one seat up for grabs in the general election later this year, the job will pay 4,125 annually. That’s an increase of just under 60-percent. Township Supervisor Chairman Chuck Wilson says raises are few and far between.

“1987 was the last time the adjustment was made to keep pace with what’s in the Township code.”

The ordinance was approved by a 3-2 Vote. Supervisors Dan Littley and Jim Sinz cited concerns about the budget as they voted against it.

