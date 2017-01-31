Lansdale Teen Wanted For Attempted Murder Behind Bars

A Lansdale teen, J’Mel Duran-Taylor, accused of shooting a 19 year old man six times over an alleged drug deal involving 80 dollars worth of marijuana, is behind bars.

Duran-Taylor turned himself in to Hatfield Township Police just after 2pm Monday. Police say the shooting happened outside an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township during the early evening hours of January 19th.. Police say, J’Mel Duran-Taylor and his accomplice, 17 year old Trent Reppert of Towamencin Township, set up a drug deal with the 19 year old victim. Reppert is behind bars on 50,000 bail and faces robbery and theft and related charges. Hatfield Township Police charged 16 year old J’Mel Duran-Taylor with attempted murder and additional offenses. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post 750,000 cash bail. The Lansdale teen faces a February 9th preliminary hearing. The victim continues to recover from the gunshots