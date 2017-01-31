New Ground Pipes For Section of Lansdale.

The project started Monday.

Community Relations Coordinator for the North Penn Water Authority, Lindsey Hughes says it’s a three week long project.

“We’re replacing water mains on Cannon avenue in Lansdale Borough between Mill Street and West 5th Street. The project will enhance service to our customers and it will significantly improve fire protection in the area. The project is part of 4 million dollar earmarked specifically for water main improvements in 2017.”

Crews will be working on Cannon Avenue from 7am to 4pm. A detour will be set up. The road will open after 4pm daily. The project itself, weather permitting, is expected to be completed in three weeks.