Leach: Teachers Need Sick Leave

The issue of sick and bereavement leave is the subject of a bill in the Pa. State Senate that would remove state mandated levels of sick and bereavement leave and make it part of the collective bargaining process for teachers.

Montgomery County State Senator Daylin Leach says, sick leave is an important benefit for teachers and students.

“I think with sick days, we don’t want teachers going to school sick and potentially exposing kids to illness and we don’t want teachers not being able to take sick days if they’re sick. It’s not a frivolous benefit that you can trade for something else.”

The bill passed the committee on a 7 to 5 vote. Bucks County Republican State Senator Tommy Tomlinson voted against the measure, sponsored by fellow Republican State Senator and Committee Chair, John Eichelberger. State Senator, Jim Brewster says, the bills is a sneaky way to take away benefits.