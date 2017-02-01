Wolf Wants 10 Million in Budget For Naloxone

Governor tom wolf next week will deliver his budget address for the upcoming fiscal year and he was at the Montgomery County Courthouse Tuesday to announce that the spending plan will include 10 million dollars to get the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone into the hands of emergency responders statewide.

The funding will be available through grants administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Wolf said saving the lives of opioid overdose victims is just the first step.

“And the reason it’s necessary is because then person we’re treating has to be alive when we treat them for substance use disorder, which is a chronic disease and so Naloxone is the first step to bring back somebody back from overdose with the hope that the person says, ok, I need to get treatment.”

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood with the Governor and praised his efforts to give drug addicts the opportunity for a better life.

“As I’m sure that many of you are aware, the Commonwealth is facing a budget deficit, but even facing that budget deficit, as he gets prepared to out his budget forward, he’s saying that one principal that matters an incredible amount to him is dealing with heroin and opioid crisis.”

Shapiro also said that the medical community and pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for their part in fueling the opioid epidemic.