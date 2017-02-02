Grand Jury: Decades of Sex Abuse at Prestigious School

A Bucks County Grand Jury finds that officials at the Solebury School in New Hope looked the other way for five decades as staff members, teachers and financial donors sexually assaulted students.

The findings show that the incidents of sexual abuse and rape started in the 1950’s through 2005. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says, no one will be charged due to the statute of limitations on all but one of the cases. A former student, now 70 years old, does not want to file charges. The school has been given a strict list of preventative recommendations.