Lawrence Now Montco. Vice Chair

Things are moving fast for the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Ken Lawrence, who was recently voted in by a body of county judge to fill vacancy left by Josh Shapiro, is now the Vice Chair. Lawrence says, although he’s been a Commissioner for just over a week, he’s ready to take on the post. Josh Shapiro is now the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

