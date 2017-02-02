Lawrence Now Montco. Vice Chair

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-02-02 13:35:162017-02-02 13:35:16Lawrence Now Montco. Vice Chair
Things are moving fast for the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
Ken Lawrence, who was recently voted in by a body of county judge to fill vacancy left by Josh Shapiro, is now the Vice Chair. Lawrence says, although he’s been a Commissioner for just over a week, he’s ready to take on the post. Josh Shapiro is now the Pennsylvania Attorney General.