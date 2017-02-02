Prescription Overdose Awareness Billboard Contest

The Montgomery County Commissioners Office of Drug and Alcohol and the Overdose Task Force is again sponsoring the Prescription Overdose Awareness Billboard Contest. The contest encourages high school students to design billboards for the campaign.

Katie Kucz is Prevention Coordinator at Montgomery County Office of Drug and Alcohol

“We were looking for a positive message or a direct announcement highlighting the prescription overdose tragedy.”

Kucz, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, the public can vote on the finalists at montcopa.org/billboardvoting

