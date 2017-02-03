P.S.E.A Opposes President’s Nominee For Sec. of Ed.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association is calling on lawmakers to reject Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.

P.S.E.A Spokesman, Wythe Keever says, logic dictates that DeVos is clearly the wrong person for the post.

“If you were sick you would want to go to a doctor, if you wanted legal advice you would go to a lawyer, but Betsy DeVos has no experience in any way shape or form whe it comes to public schools.”

Keever adds, DeVos has never worked in public education and her children did not attend public schools. DeVos is expected to get a final confirmation vote on Monday