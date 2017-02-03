Parking Changes Coming with Septa Garage Nearly Finished

Motorists that are currently parking at the Madison lot in Lansdale before they jump on a train heading into the city should prepare for a change.

Construction on the Septa Parking Garage scheduled to wrap up next month and it will be time to start parking in the Septa lot again. Lansdale Borough Council Member Leon Angelichio says look for the shift to start on Monday.

“So we’re going to start notifying, letting people know who are parking in the Madison lot now that’s it’s time to start transitioning back to the Septa lot. We hope to do it through friendly reminders.”

The police will be part of the effort to redirect commuters into the septa lot. Initially they will leave warnings on cars parked in Madison lot spaces longer than allowed but after two weeks or so the driver is likely to find a ticket on their vehicle.