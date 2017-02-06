Delaware River Bridge Update: Eight More Weeks of Repairs

The Delaware River Bridge has been closed since January 20th due to a severed I-beam and it’s expected to remain closed until early April.

Pa. Turnpike Commission Spokesman, Carl DeFebo says, work is underway with eight jacking towers to provide support for the bridge, and to allow workers to repair the severed I-beam.

“A number of steel plates with the use of bolts to basically reinforce the beam and to join it back together, they call it a splice.”

DeFebo adds, for detour information, visit paturnpike.com