Two Montco. Senior Staff Members Moving On

Montgomery County Officials are saying goodbye to a couple members of senior staff.

Commerce Director Carolina DiGiorgio spent her last day on the job this past Thursday. DiGiorgio is moving on to take a leadership position with a non profit organization that serves the Latino Community. DiGiorgio took the reins of the Commerce Department almost two years ago as it was being transformed into a one stop shop for businesses that were looking for information about moving into Montgomery County. During the last meeting of the County Commissioners, Chair Val Arkoosh praised DiGiorgio for making it happen.

“She did the very difficult job of convincing county employees that the way they were doing their jobs, needed to change. She did this with skill, tact and compassion. She assured them that they were valuable and that their work is vitally important and that they needed to make a new vision their reality and transform the way they were doing business.”

County Solicitor Ray McGarry is also moving on. McGarry will concentrate on his private law practice after is work with the county is finished at the end of next week.