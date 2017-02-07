Bucks Man Accused of Sex Abuse of Children For 40 Years

A Morrisville man is under arrest in connection with allegedly grooming and sexually assaulting children over a 40 year period.

Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub says, 58 year old William Thomas came in contact with children through his handyman business. Thomas is behind bars on 150,000 bail. Police say they discovered thousands of pieces of clothing he collected from children inside his Morrisville mobile home. Weintraub, who charged Thomas with five counts of rape of children under the age of 13, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses, described Thomas’ mobile home as a perverse shrine to criminal behavior.