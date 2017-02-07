Governor Wolf Delivers 3rd Budget Address

Governor Wolf is expected to focus on some of the moves he’s made to lower the budget when he delivers his 3rd budget address at 11:30 Tuesday morning.

While Governor Wolf says he will not seek broad based tax increases, he will ask for a severance tax, which he admits could be a difficult sell to Republicans in the State Legislature

“There was a concern that this may not be good for the economy and that it might not be good for the industry. My argument is that this is good for the industry. I think it’s part of an overall strategy to make this industry successful, but we have to do it responsibly and I think we have to do it in a way that creates direct benefits for Pennsylvanians under whose feet the resource lies.

Pennsylvania is facing an estimated 600 million dollar deficit this year and that figure climbs to two billion in the fiscal year that starts July 1st. In an effort to reduce the budget, the Governor has eliminated thousands of state positions that have not been filled, closed a state prison in Pittsburgh and combined the departments of health, human services, aging and drug & alcohol programs.